Mputu: TP Mazembe condemn club legend for breach of rules

The experienced forward missed the team’s flight to Bukavu on Wednesday, and the club will punish him for his latest indiscretion

Tout Puissant Mazembe have vowed to sanction club legend Tresor Mputu after he arrived late for the club’s flight to Bukavu on Wednesday.

The flight was due to take off at 7:00am local time, with the players expected to arrive an hour early.

However, the Democratic Republic of Congo attacker arrived just as they were taking off, and was consequently left behind in Lubumbashi.

More teams

This has prompted a strongly worded response by the club.

“Expected at 6:00am for take-off an hour later, all the players summoned were on time except one, Tresor Mputu,” a club statement read. “The midfielder arrived at the airport while the plane was taking off for Bukavu, another serious breach, detrimental to the team and punishable according to the rules of procedure.

“The player remains in Lubumbashi and will not join the group.”

This counts as Mputu’s second sanction by the Ravens in the last two months, having been ostracised in December due to his disrespect of club president Moise Katumbi.

He was reinstated by the club, however, after his mea culpa was accepted by the hierarchy.

Article continues below

’s 2-1 win over Bukavu Dawa on Thursday saw them maintain their spot at the top of the Linafoot table.

The Ravens play Nyuki on Sunday, before facing Dauphins Noirs on Wednesday, February 12.

Mputu is expected to miss the aforementioned games owing to his impending punishment.