Moyes has 'no great update' on Lingard pursuit as West Ham wait on top transfer targets

The Hammers are still hoping to bring a former loanee back onto their books from Manchester United, but patience is required

David Moyes admits he has "no great update" to offer on West Ham's pursuit of top transfer targets such as Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, but the Hammers boss is prepared to be patient.

With another transfer window now in full swing, efforts by teams around the world to get fresh faces on board are being stepped up.

Moyes is desperate to bolster his ranks ahead of a return to European competition for his side, with a door being left open for former loanee Lingard to return to the London Stadium, but a waiting game is required before another deadline passes on August 31.

What has been said?

Moyes has told reporters when asked about his efforts to get deals over the line: "We need to get more competition, that’s the important thing if we want to keep the standards up.

"But I’ll tell you what we’ve got and that’s a great group of lads.

"I’m really lucky because we’ve got a group of lads who are right on it, foot to the metal all of the time so hopefully we keep that going.

"We’ll find out what we can do in the future but we’ve got no great update at all."

What is the latest on Lingard?

The 28-year-old midfielder has returned to Old Trafford on the back of a productive loan spell with the Hammers.

He missed out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2020, but has been among the goals for United in pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that there will be a role for him with the Red Devils in 2021-22.

United do, however, have the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata competing for creative playmaker posts.

That could lead Lingard to explore options elsewhere, with West Ham ready to welcome him back with open arms if an opportunity to do a permanent deal presents itself.

