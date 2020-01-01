Mourinho wants same VAR noise for and against Spurs as Lo Celso sparks another controversy

The Tottenham boss feels technology has been both good and bad for his side this season after enduring another disappointing afternoon away at Chelsea

Jose Mourinho wants the same “noise” to be generated by VAR controversies when they go for and against his side, with Giovani Lo Celso sparking another debate against .

The Argentine midfielder was accused of stamping on Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta during a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The incident in question was reviewed, with those at Stockley Park conceding that they made a mistake in not advising a red card to be flashed in Lo Celso’s direction.

Keeping 11 men on the field ultimately did Spurs little good in west London, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Mourinho is eager to avoid being dragged into discussions regarding VAR as the “human error” on show in a meeting with Chelsea has worked in his favour and against him in 2019-20.

The Portuguese told reporters when quizzed on the Lo Celso incident: “I hope the noise is the same [from Stockley Park] as when the VAR kills us.

“The same as when and [Andy] Robertson should have got a red card. The same as [Etienne] Capoue at which should have been.”

In brushing off a possible dismissal for one of his players, Mourinho was eager to turn attention towards the lack of firepower he has at his disposal.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have suffered untimely injuries, with Spurs lacking the options possessed by many of their rivals.

“Look at Chelsea: they played a World Cup-winning striker up front (Olivier Giroud), ’s second striker on the bench (Tammy Abraham), and ’s second striker (Michy Batshuayi) in the stands,” said Mourinho.

“We had no strikers on the pitch, no strikers on the bench and two in the hospital.”

Mourinho added to BBC Sport: “I think you are going to be very bored with me, because I think I'm going to be very repetitive. I'm going to say exactly the same words I told against Leipzig.

“I'm very proud of the players, they gave absolutely everything. We don't have a striker. Our attacking players are not strikers and are in huge levels of fatigue, so very, very difficult for us. No tactical problems, [we were] completely in control of the space, punished by a couple of individual mistakes.

“In the last part of the game when Chelsea was scared of the 2-1 we didn't have that presence, that power, we didn't have that to do more than what we did.

“To create chances you need a target man or fast people that can interchange positions, you need a different dynamic to the team. We don't have a striker and we have tired players, it's as simple as that. We did very, very well. If we score before our opponent, I think we have a chance because we are well organised. But when they score before us and drop back it's very, very difficult for us.

“A defeat is a defeat, but the good thing is that in the last seconds the players were still fighting for a result and that for me is a very important thing.”