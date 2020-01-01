‘Mourinho too negative & his team lack identity’ – Jenas hopes Spurs find spark in transfer window

The former Tottenham midfielder says it would be unfair to pass judgement on the Portuguese at this stage, but admits that he has much work to do

Jose Mourinho has become overly negative at , says Jermaine Jenas, with his side lacking identity to leave them in urgent need of additions in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese has vowed to deliver success in north London, having previously claimed major silverware wherever he has been.

Progress is proving difficult at present, though, with Spurs having failed to kick on since taking the decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino.

Jenas believes it is too early to pass judgement on Mourinho, amid accusations of the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss losing his touch, with injuries having conspired against him.

The former Tottenham midfielder does, however, admit that there is much work for the 57-year-old to do as he has started passing the blame for poor results and singled out certain players in public.

“It’s not a rant but what I will say is I will reserve judgement on Jose until the summer, until he brings in his new players because I think the players haven’t been good enough,” Jenas told MOTDx.

“What I don’t like about Jose at the minute is the negativity.

“I think he’s been far too negative in terms of the message he’s been sending out with the players.

“I know we’ve got injuries to Kane, I know Son’s injured and now [Steven] Bergwijn.

“But I think there needs to be a more positive structure going out to the players.

“And overall I still can’t see what the team are and how they’re trying to play.

“Are they a passing team? Are they a pressing team? Are they a team that plays deep and tries to counter attack?

“I don’t see from game to game, and I can’t tell you from game to game, what team he’s going to put out.

“He had the best part of six centre-halves playing against .

“He has won everything there is to win in the game, so that’s quite a good reason why you’d want to go and play for him. He is a serial winner.”

Recruitment is not expected to be an issue for Mourinho over the summer, with his CV speaking for itself.

He has suggested, though, that there will be no major overhaul of his playing staff.

Spurs are also unsure at present whether they will have football as a bargaining tool, with English football having shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic as those chasing top-four finishes in the Premier League were looking to surge towards the finishing post.