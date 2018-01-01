Mourinho sacking was inevitable before Man Utd kicked a ball this season - Carragher

United relieved the Portuguese coach of his duties on Tuesday, but the former Liverpool defender saw the warning signs before the campaign began

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United career began to fall apart before the season even began, Jamie Carragher says.

The Red Devils boss was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, after months of speculation surrounding his future throughout the team's tumultuous start to the campaign.

United are sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and a further eight adrift of leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday in what turned out to be Mourinho's last game.

And Carragher felt the end had been on the horizon for some time amid the underwhelming performances and Mourinho's quarrels with his players.

"I think you have to go back to the start of the season, really," the ex-Liverpool and England defender told Sky Sports News. "I just thought it was inevitable that Jose Mourinho wouldn't be the manager the following season.

"There were a lot of problems between him and the board, and then obviously with his big-name players within the squad, which is obviously a massive downturn. It was a relationship there that was for all to see. Taking the captaincy off of Pogba, giving it to him in the first place, it just looked like it was coming to an end from the very start of the season and before a ball was even kicked, really.

"Then you see the results and performances, it's nowhere near what Man Utd should expect. The squad of players at his disposal isn't the greatest in Manchester United's history but it certainly shouldn't be so far behind the teams that are challenging for honours this season."

Mourinho also repeatedly criticised his club's policy in the transfer market, insisting his players were not good enough to compete for major titles.

But Carragher says the Portuguese coach has little excuse given the sums United spent during his time there.

"There's no doubt a lot will be made about him wanting a centre-back in the summer," he added. "I don't think a whole regime should fall down because you miss out on one player.

"I think managers in the past have missed out on players; Pep Guardiola missed out on Alexis Sanchez, and Mourinho got him in January. You have to move on and look at a different option. That's just top level management, not even top level management, managers up and down the country will say they don't get everyone they want. But there has been a lot of money spent, I think they have the highest wage bill in the country. So, talking about funds and what United spend is a bit of a red herring.

"There's no doubt a new manager coming in will want a centre-back. I think what we've seen this season is down to a lot more than them missing out on one centre-back."

United are back in action with a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.