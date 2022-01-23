Mourinho jokes Roma let Empoli score because 'audience would have turned off the TV'

Jose Mourinho says Roma eased up and let Empoli score two goals in Sunday's 4-2 victory to make it exciting for the audience.

Roma found themselves 4-0 up by half-time, with Tammy Abraham netting twice and Nicolo Zaniolo and Sergio Oliveira scoring a goal each.

But the visiting side had a quiet second half and saw their lead cut by two when Andrea Pinamonti and Nedim Bajrami struck for Empoli.

What has been said?

Mourinho was happy with the way his side dominated the Serie A encounter and joked that they did not want viewers at home to turn the game off by going further ahead.

“Yes we could’ve controlled the game better, but this is still a big achievement,” he told DAZN. “It’s not easy to win 4-2 here.”

“Coming into this game we already knew that Lazio, Atalanta, and Fiorentina all dropped points, so it was important for us to win and we did it.”

“As for the second half, we did it for the audience. They would’ve turned their TV’s off it we went up 5-0.

What next for Roma?

The victory is Roma's third in a row in all competitions and takes them up to sixth in the Serie A table.

Their next game is on February 6 at home against Genoa, who are second bottom of the league, followed by a headline Coppa Italia clash against Inter.

