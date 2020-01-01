'Mourinho is misunderstood' - Son says Tottenham manager's 'winning mentality' can bring success

The Portuguese is approaching a year in charge of Spurs and the South Korea international has been impressed by the impact he has made

Son Heung-min believes manager Jose Mourinho has been misunderstood over the course of his career, and admitted he was 'amazed' when he got the chance to work with one of the game's ultimate winners for the first time last year.

Speaking to Goal at an Amazon Prime event to promote the All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur documentary, international Son insisted Mourinho's reputation for falling out with players has not been in evidence in his first year as Spurs boss.

The documentary showed the former , , , and manager being brutally honest with his players at times, yet Son suggests that approach is welcome for a team and a club trying to win their first major trophy since 2008.

"Some people misunderstand the manager," states Son. "Maybe they have a different opinion compared to what he really is, but we see him every day and it is a great atmosphere at the training ground.

"We laugh and smile at training every day and you can see that in the Amazon video. He has a winning mentality and we all believe he can bring us success and take us to the next level.

"He has been amazing with us and I will always remember how I felt when he first came to the club and became my manager.

"It was on an international break when we got the news that [Mauricio] Pochettino was leaving. I was really sad because everyone had a really good relationship with him.

"Then we have the arrival of a manager who is one of the most successful in football. It was just incredible. The first time I met him, I didn't believe it because I was watching him when I was a kid winning so many trophies. Now I'm working together with him.

"Now we are together for one year and it has been fantastic. Last season was difficult at times with all the injuries, but we have started this season so well and I just want to keep this feeling and achieve success with him."

Son's sentiments are echoed by Tottenham's Argentine forward Erik Lamela, who has insisted he is ready for the challenge of forcing his way into Mourinho's side despite a host of high-profile summer signings led by the return of Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

"Whatever people might say about him, I find Mourinho to be a really nice person and we smile with him every day," says Lamela of his manager. "He is very honest with the players and we have a good relationship with him. Also, he is a winner and we want to win with him.

"The moment when the manager comes in was very strange for us and you will see the reaction of the players when we see him for the first time on the Amazon documentary. We didn't know Pochettino was leaving and suddenly Mourinho was there.

"We had so long with Pochettino, so it was sad when he was not here anymore, but there is always the next game and that's all you can think about. Now we know Mourinho and everyone is very happy working with him."

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now.