Mourinho: I won everything I possibly could at Manchester United

The Portuguese won the Carabao Cup, Europa League and the Community Shield during his time at Old Trafford

manager Jose Mourinho has insisted he won everything he could at given the circumstances with which he had to work.

Mourinho spent two and a half seasons in charge at Old Trafford before he was sacked in December 2018 and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese manager did bring home silverware during his stint with United, winning the and in 2016-17, as well as the Community Shield in 2016.

More teams

Mourinho fell short in the Premier League, and , finishing as runner-up in the league and FA Cup in 2017-18.

Ahead of Tottenham's match at Old Trafford against Man Utd on Sunday, Mourinho has said he couldn't have done more during his time in charge of the Red Devils.

“The fans, they know that I gave everything that I could," Mourinho said.

“I won what was possible to win, I didn’t win what was not possible to win. I gave everything, I gave my life to the club and my professionalism, like I always do.

“Internally, lots of friends for life, lots of amazing people that I met in the club. I only have good feelings, feelings that I will have to forget in 90 minutes because for 90 minutes, they want to win, I want to win, that’s football.”

Mourinho has also insisted that he does not go to Old Trafford with any desire for revenge.

“Revenge? I won so many times at Old Trafford as Man Utd coach and as an opponent coach. Revenge for what? Nobody treated me badly there, everyone was so nice to me," the Portuguese said.

Tottenham were boosted on Friday by the signing of striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal from , with a £41 million ($53m) purchase option at the end of the season.

Vinicius joins Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart as new signings in north London this transfer window. Ahead on Monday's transfer deadline, Mourinho is now expecting to see some players depart.

Article continues below

“The transfer window [goes] in two directions and it’s possible that we could let a couple of players to leave, it’s possible we could let a couple of young players to go and experience playing,” he said.

“For sure, we are not going to keep every player in the squad over normal numbers.

“I like to work normally with a squad of 22 players plus the keepers and we are not going to be far from that number.”