Mourinho: I have already turned down three job offers since leaving Man United

The ever-outspoken manager says he has had no shortage of admirers since leaving Old Trafford, while declining to name his thwarted suitors

Jose Mourinho has claimed that he has already turned down three job offers from unspecified clubs since moving on from Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford after two and a half years in charge last month.

Adverse Premier League results and a deteriorating dressing room atmosphere both contributed to his sacking, while results have improved noticeably at United under interim successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped over his next destination, only stating he is looking to return to football at the "top level" when the time is right.

But he insists that his lack of regular employment on the bench - he is currently working as a television pundit - is not for want of offers.

"First of all I’m happy with these three weeks," the former Real Madrid and Inter boss said to BeIN Sports, for whom he is commenting on the Asian Cup.

"I’m happy with this experience. I’m going to have other experiences that normally I cannot have.

"But I know me and I know that by the end of March I am struggling a little bit with my happiness.

"I know my nature. My next move? I don’t know. It depends.

"I will analyse things. I don’t like to speak about it, but I have refused already three options.

"Because I didn’t feel it was what I want. So I’m going to be calm in this aspect.

"The more time I have the better I can prepare."

Mourinho's sudden availability has piqued possible interest in two of his former clubs, Real Madrid and Inter, who are both struggling to impress on a consistent basis in the current campaign.

The Portugal national team too has been mooted as an option for the Special One should long-time Selecao boss Fernando Santos choose to retire at the end of the UEFA Nations League.