Mourinho didn't give me as much of a chance as everybody else at Spurs - Rose

The full-back has opened up on his decision to join Newcastle, insisting he wouldn't have been a regular at Tottenham under the Portuguese

Danny Rose claims Jose Mourinho didn't give him the same opportunities at as the rest of the defenders in the squad, which is why he chose to leave the club in January.

Rose was a fixture in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line up at the start of the season, but he found his playing time restricted as soon as Mourinho was drafted in to succeed the Argentine in November.

Mourinho only granted Rose five appearances in total, preferring to use Ben Davies and Jan Vertoghen ahead of the international in a left-back role.

The 29-year-old ended up joining Newcastle on January 30, signing a loan deal set to run until the end of the season, after growing frustrated with a lack of regular minutes over the Christmas period.

Rose says he would have liked to play a part in Mourinho's revolution at Spurs, but he quickly realised he wasn't going to be afforded the same chances to prove himself that he was handed consistently by Pochettino.

"I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline," the defender told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I did want to play for him."

"I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.

"It's not worked out, but full respect to him and what he's doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of [now in fourth place] and now it's four.

"I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing."

Rose also opened up on his struggles since recovering from knee surgery in 2017, admitting he underestimated just how hard it would be to return to his previous level.

"I'd love to be the player I was three years ago when I was doing well," he said. "I thought I would return to become that player after the injury, but I had a rude awakening."

Rose will now do his best to help Newcastle fight for a top ten finish in the Premier League, with a view to earning a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's European Championships.

"I've been given a chance to play week in and week out," he said. "I want to play football again - with the Euros in the summer, I want to put myself in window.

"If I go to Newcastle and do well they may think that's what's expected of me. But if I don't do well then they might think Tottenham were right to let me go. I have a lot riding on this, but I'm confident in my ability and I know I will do well."

Newcastle are due back in action away at on February 16, with Tottenham set to take in a trip to on the same day.