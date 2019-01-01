'Mounie’s goal against Wolves will give him momentum', says Huddersfield Town boss Siewert

The Benin international ended a six-game drought to help the Terriers claim their first win since November

manager Jan Siewert believes Steve Mounie’s goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers will give him momentum ahead of their clash with and Hove Albion on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old ended a six-game drought, scoring the solitary strike against that earned his side their first win since November 2018.

Although they remain at the base of the log despite the victory after gathering 14 points from 28 games, the German tactician is pleased with the display from the striker.

“I really enjoyed that Steve scored because the striker needs that feeling,” Siewert said in a pre-match conference.

“It will give him momentum. The more players you have in the box, the more threat you have. Everyone at Huddersfield has to feel free to score.”

The former striker has scored two league goals this season in 23 appearances, involving 15 starts.