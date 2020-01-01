'Most unlucky footballer in the world' - Fans react to Bailly's latest injury in Man Utd vs Chelsea FA Cup clash

The Ivorian centre-back was stretchered off at Wembley on Sunday after clashing heads with teammate Harry Maguire

Football enthusiasts across the world have sent messages of support to Eric Bailly after the defender suffered a head injury in their semi-final game against .

The international was stretchered off with a neck brace during Sunday's encounter after a clash of heads with teammate Harry Maguire.

Bailly was subsequently replaced by Anthony Martial before goals from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead at Wembley Stadium.

More teams

The injury came as a worry for fans with the Ivorian centre-back trying to settle in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team after returning from a knee injury that kept him out for six months, between July 2019 and January 2020.

Article continues below

Bailly was making his sixth start of the season before the injury.

Eric Bailly is genuinely the most unlucky footballer in the world. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) July 19, 2020

All the best to Eric Bailly, never like to see them head type of injuries to any player. Hope he makes a healthy recovery 🙏 #CFC — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) July 19, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers dey with Eric Bailly and we dey wish am quick recovery.



We wish am well 🙏🏾 #MUFC #FACup #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/vC9nlZNopp — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) July 19, 2020

I’ve never seen a player more unlucky than Eric Bailly. He’s finally got his chance after injuries in a big game at Wembley, then he’s injured by his own player. Can’t catch a break. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 19, 2020

Really hope Eric Bailly is ok, man. Head, spinal stuff is so scary. Thoughts with him. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) July 19, 2020

This is the clash that has caused the Bailly injury 🤕



Sending all the support your way @ericbailly24 ♥️pic.twitter.com/Y7zZM582cZ — THE POWER MUFC (@EamonnPower23) July 19, 2020

I really hope Bailly is ok. The injury seems to be associated with his cervical spine attachement to his head they had to cover his entire body & at some point he lost balance & couldn’t stand. Quite concerning if it’s a displaced disk or spine damage. pic.twitter.com/Y0gi6JKcO7 — ❄️🇨🇦 ³⁴ (@DrTahha) July 19, 2020

I hope Eric Bailly is okay because this is scary. — Aaron Wan Biscammer (@Nigerianscamsss) July 19, 2020

I really feel for Eric Bailly, he has so much potential, always has been unlucky with injuries, hoping his recovery is swift. 🙏 — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) July 19, 2020

Ighalo praying for Bailly on the bench. Such a beautiful soul man — Adroit Cadet (@Adroit_Cadet) July 19, 2020

Pray that Eric Bailly is ok after his head collision. He didn’t look great when he went off. #CHEMUN — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 19, 2020

Bailly is too unlucky man — Tom (@utdcynical) July 19, 2020

Hope Bailly is ok. That is a long stop for treatment. #MUNCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 19, 2020

Bailly has a strong magnet for serious injuries & long spells out for various reasons. Good player but will probably never settle enough for United to really enjoy him.He was really good in his first season.Every other season has been disrupted by all sorts of issues. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) July 19, 2020

My thought and prayers are with Eric Bailly.



Get well soon bro. ❤#MUNCHE — UZ Ukabuilu (@uzochiukabuilu) July 19, 2020