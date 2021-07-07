'Mosimane is a cunning wolf' - Solinas warns Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Al Ahly Caf Champions League date

The Italian believes it will be a tough match despite the Red Devils coming into the match as favourites

Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Giovanni Solinas has hailed Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, stating he is a cunning wolf.

The South African will be leading the Red Devils against Amakhosi in the Caf Champions League final on July 17. The Egyptians had advanced after eliminating Esperance de Tunis in the semis while their opponents defied the odds to defeat Wydad Casablanca.

The Italian has further stated the defending champions are lucky to have their tactician.

"Mosimane is a cunning wolf. He studies every single detail about his opponents," Solinas told Al Ahly TV.

"Al Ahly are lucky to have him, and he is lucky to lead such a great team. Al Ahly have higher chances in winning the title, but Kaizer Chiefs knocked out Wydad Casablanca. They are not to be underestimated."

Despite stating the Red Devils come into the match as favourites, the 53-year-old concedes it will not be an easy game. He has further pointed out Amakhosi's strengths which Al Ahly should be wary of.

"The game won’t be a walk in the park for Al Ahly," Solinas, who was Chiefs coach in 2018, continued.

"Kaizer Chiefs depend on their strong defence, it’s their strongest point. They will surely try to rely on counter-attacks which will be a problem for Al Ahly."

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says they are not in the final just to make up the numbers.

The match scheduled for neutral Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca is in itself history for Chiefs, who have never participated at this stage of the competition.

But Katsande is looking to make history against record nine-time African champions Al Ahly, who are also the titleholders.

"The Caf Champions League final is huge; [it is] the biggest stage in African club football and you don’t know if you will make it again in your lifetime," Katsande told The Sunday Mail.

"The club hasn't been there; it’s the first time and I am part and parcel of the group. I am blessed. It’s not all players who play African football who end up playing in a Champions League final.

"We are enjoying the moment and we are going there [to the final] not to make up numbers but to make history. We just want to make it a reality that will be stuck in Chiefs’ history for the rest of our lives.

"We want to do this for the chairman, especially after a bad season [domestically]."