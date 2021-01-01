Moses vs Moffi: How missed opportunities defined relegation six-pointer

Nantes boss Antoine Kombouare rued his team’s failure to score a second goal vs Lorient, which leaves them 19th, with Simon particularly culpable

Antoine Kombouare couldn’t hide his disappointment after Nantes’ 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Lorient on Sunday afternoon, which leaves them second-bottom with eight games to play.

The former Paris-Saint Germain boss has masterminded a mini revival in the Pays de la Loire since replacing Raymond Domenech in early February, with a recent 2-1 success over his old side in Paris especially noteworthy, but the frustration at throwing away two potentially valuable points was palpable.

“We are disappointed and frustrated but compared to the match against Reims, we took a point,” the 57-year-old remarked post-match. “The idea at half-time was to be more solid and counter effectively to score this second goal, but we are currently not strong enough to hold a lead or score a second goal.

“We had chances to make it 2-0, even in the second-half, we had some situations but failed to capitalise. There is a problem at home, and we are working on it. We have a mental fragility. We can't get that second goal.”

The dispiriting feel after the game at Stade de la Beaujoire was due to the fact that Nantes were minutes away from moving into 17th spot in the table before an extraordinary Armand Lauriente free-kick levelled proceedings with three minutes of normal time remaining.

Kombouare’s team weren’t cut open with incisive play, rather the points slipped dramatically at the death after holding on since the second minute of proceedings. However, the game should have been out of sight had the Canaries been more clinical…which underscores their trainer’s frustration.

Moses Simon, the protagonist in the team’s recent run that includes victories over Angers and Paris Saint-Germain, contributed to the unhappiness at the final whistle.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net on three occasions since the managerial change in February and he should have made it four Ligue 1 strikes in six appearances on Sunday.

The first of two presentable chances came in the fourth minute: where the stretching West African couldn’t beat Matthieu Dreyer from inside the six-yard box. Having opened the scoring two minutes earlier, a second would have put the hosts in a really commanding position for the rest of the game…but they couldn’t extend the lead.

Simon remained involved, though, and missed another opportunity in the final quarter of proceedings: this time opting to shoot from a really tight angle when passing to a better-positioned teammate in the centre was the reasonable option.

Perhaps, the confidence that the Nigerian came into the encounter with (he’d netted in two consecutive games) meant the attacker was always going to try that effort, his colleague bellowing “Simooooon!” in annoyance after the left-footed strike accentuated the West African’s poor decision-making in that move.

While Kombouare’s troops have picked up four points from their last two games, including the striking victory over a multi-talented PSG, they certainly could have picked up maximum points.

The upshot of their 13th stalemate this term (they’ve drawn more games than any other side) leaves them second-bottom with eight games to play but only a point behind Lorient, who could have levelled way earlier than Lauriente’s belter.

Even though Terem Moffi’s misses weren’t as gilt-edged as Simon’s, a rushed effort on the half hour ruined what would have been an earlier equalizer (the striker's hasty effort was blocked) and his left-footed strike minutes after half-time narrowly went wide.

He wasn’t as culpable as his countryman in Nantes — and the late equalizer spared his blushes anyway — but Sunday’s blank now takes the 21-year-old’s run without scoring to six in Ligue 1 and seven in all competitions.

Given their struggles at the bottom, Christophe Pelissier can ill-afford his top scorer’s ongoing drought, but he seemed optimistic after the stalemate.

Talent Alert 🚨🎧



🇳🇬 Terem Moffi ⚡



Who is the Nigerian star lighting up Ligue 1?



Find out more from @EddyDove & @MalekShafei 🎬 pic.twitter.com/g7xFdmAdkc — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) February 21, 2021

“Considering the circumstances, it's a very good point. We equalized in an extraordinary way at the end of the game,” the Lorient trainer stated. “It was just reward for what the boys did on the day. The result keeps Nantes behind us, but the season is not over.

“It is good for morale. I know we have to take more points.”

With eight games remaining, five points separate 19th-placed Nantes from Strasbourg in 15th spot. The relegation battle in France is likely to throw up more twists and turns before the ends, and Simon and Moffi are likely to have a big say in their respective teams’ prospects of remaining in the top flight.