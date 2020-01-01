Morocco's Fath Union Sport confirm 13 coronavirus cases ahead of Botola Pro game

The Rabat-based outfit announced the medical update a few hours before their scheduled league match against Olympic Safi

Fath Union Sport have confirmed 13 positive cases of coronavirus in their team ahead of their Botola Pro game against Olympic Safi on Tuesday.

The Moroccan club disclosed the entire team have gone into isolation after 10 players and three members of staff tested positive for the virus.

Fath Union Sport who sit fifth in the Botola Pro 1 table 1, were initially scheduled to play ninth-place Olympic Safi at the Stade Belvedere on Tuesday evening

They have played three league matches since the return of football activities in the North African nation after a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The professional team (players and staff) of Fath Union Sport carried out the screening tests for Covid-19,” the club statement read.

“Tests showed 13 cases of contamination within the club (ten players as well as three members of the staff).

“In accordance with the health protocol put in place, the positive cases as well as the whole group will now observe a period of confinement according to the health protocol of the competent authorities before carrying out new tests in the coming days.

“Committed to the fight against COVID-19, Fath Union Sport, also wishes to remind the general public of the need to respect the instructions recommended by the health authorities.”

In the last few days, Moroccan clubs, including Rapide Oued Zem, RSB Berkane and , have announced positive cases of coronavirus in their teams.

On Monday, the National Professional Football League confirmed the decision to postpone Wednesday's games indefinitely which include the Casablanca derby between Wydad and Raja Club Athletic.

The other two fixtures are Ittihad Tanger against Renaissance Zemamra and RSB Berkane against FAR Rabat.