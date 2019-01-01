Morocco vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Lionel Messi will be missing for the Argentines, who are looking to bounce back after a loss to Venezuela

Lionel Messi's return to international duty could hardly have gone worse for the star and .

Messi played the full 90 minutes against on Friday, but suffered a groin injury as Argentina fell 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Now Messi, along with Gonzalo Martinez, has been ruled out of Argentina's friendly against on Tuesday.

So, as it was since the end of the World Cup, it will again be a Messi-less Albiceleste who will look to bounce back at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier.

Game Morocco vs Argentina Date Tuesday, March 25 Time 7:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or livestreamed.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Morocco squad Goalkeepers Munir, Bounou, Tagnaouti Defenders Benatia, Da Costa, Saiss, Hakimi, Banoun, Chafik, Mazraoui, Abdelhamid, El Hajjam, Baadi Midfielders Boussoufa, El Ahmadi, Amrabat, Belhanda, Fajr, Ziyech, Ait Bennasser, Hafidi, Hadraf, El Haddad, Amrabat, Boufal, Harit, Bourabia, Idrissi, Tuhami Forwards Boutaib, En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Aliou

The Atlas Lions rang the changes for Friday's qualifier at Malawi, having already qualified for the tournament this summer in .

After drawing 0-0 in that match, Herve Renard will likely name a much stronger lineup to face Argentina.

AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi is likely to keep his place after making his Morocco debut against Malawi, having just switched his international allegiance from the . Several of the team's biggest names, such as Medhi Benatia, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, could step into the lineup.

Potential Morocco starting XI: Munir, Hakimi, Benatia, Saiss, Baadi; Belhanda, Ait Bennasser; Ziyech, Boussoufa, Idrissi; En-Nesyri

Position Argentina squad

Goalkeepers Marchesín, Armani, Andrada, Musso Defenders Mercado, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Kannemann, Saravia, Foyth, Lisandro Martinez, Montiel Midfielders Di Maria, Pereyra, Lo Celso, Paredes, Lazani, De Paul, Rodriguez, Blanco, Marcone, Zaracho Forwards Messi, Dybala, Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Benedetto, Gonzalo Martinez, Suarez

Messi and Martinez will be missing from the XI that fell to Venezuela, as Lionel Scaloni named an experimental side to face their fellow South Americans.

Scaloni has already named his squad to face Morocco, with Paulo Dybala returning to the fold and Lautaro Martinez retaining his place.

Confirmed Argentina starting XI: Andrada; Montiel, Pezzella, Kannemann, Acuna, Pereyra, Paredes, Rodriguez, De Paul, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

Betting & Match Odds

Argentina are the favourites at 1.37/1 to prevail with bet365, while both a draw and a win for Morocco are priced at 21/10.

Match Preview

Argentina's struggles continued against Venezuela, and the side will now face an even biggest test at Morocco on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions are looking to be among the favourites to take home this summer's Africa Cup of Nations, having played well in last summer's World Cup despite not making it past the group stage.

Argentina, by contrast, did advance through their group but did so in unconvincing style and were put to the sword in the last 16 by eventual winners .

The team's talisman Lionel Messi took a break from international action following the tournament and only returned last week against Venezuela.

That return proved difficult, however, with the Barcelona star injuring his groin and failing to inspire his side as they fell to their fellow South Americans.

That will give Paulo Dybala a chance to shine against the Moroccans, with the star often failing to show his best form with his national side.

Dybala and Co. will be put to the test against a Morocco side that haven't lost since a 1-0 defeat to at last summer's World Cup.

Though the Moroccan federation has expressed their disappointment that Messi won't play in Tuesday's friendly, the nation is expected to field a strong lineup for the game.

That could spell trouble for an already weakened Albiceleste, who are hoping to secure a favourable result without their star man.