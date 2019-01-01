Morocco coach Herve Renard opens up on Hakim Ziyech mistake

The Ajax star had once vowed never to play in the Morocco stripes under the French tactician

Herve Renard has shouldered ‘99%’ of the blame for Hakim Ziyech's decision to desert in the past.

Both parties got off to an underwhelming start, with the star frustrated at the treatment he received from the Frenchman.

Renard's first test as Morocco's coach was a 2017 African Cup of Nations doubleheader against Cape Verde in March 2016.

Ziyech, who had been impressive in the campaign, was dropped for the first leg before being handed a substitute role in the reverse fixture in Marrakech.

He was then left out of the preliminary squad for the finals in Gabon.

The decision prompted the Ajax star to declare his intention never to return to the national team fold as long as the Afcon-winning manager remained in charge. He stuck to the decision until the problem was resolved later.

Now, Renard has finally accepted that he was at fault.

"I was appointed coach. I start training on Monday. We play on Saturday in Cape Verde on a synthetic field with a lot of wind; a typical African game with the characteristics that I know. I put Hakim in the stands, we start on a difficult base, we play the return to Morocco three days later, he returns for 25 minutes, but he was certainly not satisfied with the stage in its entirety,” Renard said on Le Vestiaire, a RMC Sport show.

“I made a mistake here. Do not talk to him, everyone is on his side, the situation is tense, he's coming back, the third time he's a little hurt... until I do not pick him any more.”

Renard maintained that Ziyech's character ‘remained impeccable’ in spite of all he faced.

"There is nothing about it. He has never shown bad character, he never reacted badly, on the contrary, he remained impeccable, even if, of course, he was not satisfied, and after a year, my president told me, 'We need to go see him, you see the season he's doing.'

"I said 'yes, on his qualities, there is nothing to say, that's what we need,” he continued.

"We went to Amsterdam and after three minutes of conversation, everything was settled, he wanted to come back, he is very attached to the national team, I needed him and I recognized my mistakes."

Ziyech has not only become a star performer in Renard's squad, he is now one of the best players in Europe.

Article continues below

His showings this season has helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the Uefa , dumping out and in the process. And they have their eyes set on the Eredivisie title.

He starred in Morocco’s underwhelming outing at the 2018 Fifa World Cup and is set to play a crucial role at his first Afcon finals in June.

The Atlas Lions have been placed in Group D alongside Cote d’Ivoire, and Namibia.