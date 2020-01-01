Morelos expects Liverpool to be ‘aware’ of him as transfer talk rumbles on at Rangers

The fiery Colombian frontman believes the presence of Reds legend Steven Gerrard at Ibrox means those at Anfield will be kept in any exit loop

striker Alfredo Morelos believes will be “aware” of him as transfer talk continues to rage around the fiery international.

Speculation has never been far away from the 23-year-old frontman this season, with a prolific spell in helping to raise his profile.

Another 26 efforts have been added to his impressive tally in the current campaign, with 14 of those coming in the .

Having proved his worth at Ibrox, it was suggested during the January transfer window that Morelos was attracting interest from across Europe.

Premier League suitors have been mooted and the South American feels that, with Reds legend Steven Gerrard being his current boss, those at Anfield will be monitoring his progress.

"I think they are aware [of me]. I imagine that is the case with the coach we have, who played for Liverpool for so long," Morelos told Radio Caracol.

"I imagine he has friends and directors who come to the games, as well as scouts from other teams.

“It's a motivation to keep doing well. In the short term I'm with Rangers.

"It depends on what I do, if I score a lot of goals there will be interest from a lot more teams, from the biggest and most competitive leagues.

"There are many interested clubs, let's wait until the end of the season to see which leagues are asking for me and then I can make a decision.

“If God grants me the opportunity to go to a good club, it will happen."

While Morelos is keeping an exit door open in Glasgow, Gerrard has stated at regular intervals that he has no intention of sanctioning a sale.

Rangers have a prized asset tied to a contract through to 2023 and will be doing all they can to keep his undoubted potential on their books.

Gerrard said ahead of the most recent transfer window: “They (teams) can have a look at him if they want, but he’s signed here for a long time.

“We are enjoying having him, working with him, he’s in great form and enjoying his football.

“He’s already at a massive club worldwide, so why would you need to change?”