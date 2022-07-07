'I'm very motivated' - Morata confirms Atletico Madrid stay after end of Juventus loan

The Spaniard is eager to re-integrate into Diego Simeone's squad and help them fight for major honours

Alvaro Morata has confirmed that he will be staying with Atletico Madrid for the duration of the 2022-23 season after the end of his loan spell at Juventus.

Morata spent the last two seasons in Turin, having initially returned to Juve for a second spell in September 2020.

The Spaniard scored 20 goals in Serie A during that time, but the Bianconeri decided against buying him outright and he now finds himself back at Wanda Metropolitano.

Morata confirms he's staying with Atletico

Morata has been strongly linked with a permanent summer transfer in recent weeks amid reported interest from the likes of Arsenal, but he still has two years left to run on his contract with Atletico.

The 29-year-old has no plans to go anywhere and is excited about his fresh start in Madrid, as he has told the Liga club's official website: "I'm very motivated and I can't wait to start training. I'm sure it's going to be a great year.

"I'm lucky to have already worked with Simeone and his team and that will make things easier. I can't wait to start preparing for this season together."

'Atletico can aspire to win everything'

Atletico were unable to defend the Liga title last season as they slipped to third in the standings, 15 points behind eventual winners Real Madrid.

Simeone's side also fell short of expectations in the Champions League and Copa del Rey, but Morata believes the current squad has enough quality to compete for every major trophy on offer next season.

"It's a super-complete squad that can aspire to win everything, as they showed two seasons ago by winning the league title in a championship as complicated as the Spanish one," he added.

"We have to work very hard this pre-season to be in the best physical condition to fight for everything."

