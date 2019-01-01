Montpellier forward Andy Delort ready to ditch France for Algeria
Montpellier forward Andy Delort is ready to commit his international allegiance to Algeria and start the process of obtaining the nationality of the North African country.
Delort represented France at beach football and turned out for the U20 team once, but he is now considering a decision to play for his mother’s home country.
He further proved his desire to switch allegiance to the North African nation by tweeting 'Viva Algeria' with the country's flag on Saturday.
One, two, three, viva l'Algérie 😉 🇩🇿 https://t.co/njX0ZoYPrR— Andy Delort (@AndyDelort9) April 27, 2019
This season, the 27-year-old has contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 31 Ligue 1 outings for Montpellier, who are sixth in the table.
L’Equipe reports that Delort is not bothered about his chances of making Djamel Belmadi’s squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Algeria have been drawn against Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C.