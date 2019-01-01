Montenegro vs England: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Three Lions will be confident of claiming another three points following on from their thumping victory over Czech Republic on Friday

head into their second game of qualifying as heavy favourites, with anything less than a victory over Montenegro on Monday deemed to be a poor result.

Gareth Southgate's side will be confident of claiming another three points following on from their 5-0 thrasing of Czech Republic on Friday.

Montenegro, meanwhile, will take confidence from a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria and will be hopeful their home advantage could help them claim a result over the Three Lions.

While Montenegro's squad also boasts some some quality, such as 's Stefan Savic, England are still likely to have far too much for Ljubisa Tumbakovic's men to handle.

Game Montenegro vs England Date Monday, March 25 Time 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Univision Deportes En Vivo and can be livestreamed on the ESPNEWS platform.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes En Vivo ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on ITV and can be streamed online via ITV's website.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV online

Squads & Team News

Position Montenegro squad Goalkeepers Petkovic, Mijatovic, Ljuljanovic Defenders Savic, Simic, Tomasevic, Marusiv, Stojkovic, Kopitovic, Radunovic, Vujacic Midfielders Vukcevic, Vesovic, Jovovic, Jankovic, Scekic, Ivanic, Bakic, Kosovic, Boljevic, Kajevic, Mirkovic, Loncar, Hocko Forwards Beciraj, Mugosa, Dordevic

Montenegro's defence is likely to have a busy evening, and they will need to rely on skipper Stefan Savic to help steer the ship to safety. He missed their last game against Bulgaria, but is hoping to return for the upcoming clash.

Former man Stevan Jovetic is missing because of injury, so the goalscoring responsibility switches to Stefan Mugosa and Fatos Beciraj.

Potential Montenegro starting XI: Petkovic; Stojkovic, Tomasevic, Savic, Marusic; Vesovic, Vukcevic, Ivanic, Jankovic; Beciraj, Mugosa.

Position England squad Goalkeepers Butland, Pickford, Heaton Defenders Walker, Chilwell, Keane, Trippier, Tarkowski, Maguire, Rose Midfielders Henderson, Barkley, Alli, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Kane, Sancho, Sterling, Wilson, Hudson-Odoi

Eric Dier has been ruled out of the clash following a muscular injury picked up in England's victory over last week. This gives the opportunity for Southgate to hand Declan Rice his first start in an England shirt. Ross Barkley also remains another alternative to start in midfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also set to make his full debut with Jadon Sancho set to miss out through injury while midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Dele Alli face late fitness tests.

Potential England starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Keane, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice, Alli; Sterling, Kane, Hudson-Odoi.

Betting & Match Odds

England are the odds-on favourites at 4/11 with bet365 . Montenegro are meanwhile at 8/1 while a draw is priced at 7/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Despite an energy-sapping three-hour flight to Montenegro's capital of Podgorica, England will be highly confident of claiming another three points and maintainging their position at the top of Group A.

They have continued their brilliant form from the World Cup last year, and will no doubt be using this match as preparation for this summer's Nations League finals.

The Three Lions have won their last four fixtures, including triumphs over both and , so another win here against Montenegro is to be expected.

The one dilemma Southgate faces heading into the clash is who will replace the injured Dier in central midfield.

Ross Barkley came on to replace the midfielder on Friday, but he also has the option of giving Declan Rice his first start in an England shirt.

There is also the possibility Callum Hudson-Odoi could also be inegrated into the starting XI with Sancho struggling to prove his fitness.

"We've got competition for places and I think attacking players mature very young, and they can go in very young," said Southgate.

"So it's not an issue to play them, and really we've found another player that we really liked (in Hudson-Odoi).

"We weren't certain he'd be able to adapt to this level, and we're a bit fortunate in finding him - in that we probably wouldn't have done that in this camp, we'd have given him a bit longer in the Under-21s.

"But already he's proved in this environment that he can more than cope."

Montenegro, meanwhile, are without their talisman Stevan Jovetic, who has returned to club side , thus making the difficult task of gaining a surprise result over England even harder.

Other star player Savic also missed the match against Bulgaria with injury and he faces a race against the clock to be ready for the game.

His experience marshalling the Atletico Madrid defence in will prove vital in their quest of gaining a result.

However, manager Ljubisa Tumbakovic is optimistic his side can still acheive a result despite their limitations as a squad in comparision to Southgate's side.

"We in the coaching team who deal with the players are realistic," he said.

"Things that happen in the past are just nice results for Montenegro, tomorrow (Monday) we will play a match with totally different players, new coaches, with different capabilities and different ideas from both teams."