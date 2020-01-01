ISL: Former Mohun Bagan midfielder Joseba Beitia set to join Punjab

Punjab are in negotiations with Mohun Bagan's 2019-20 player of the season...

club Punjab are in talks with former midfielder Joseba Beitia are close to getting his signature, Goal has learnt.

Following Mohun Bagan's entry into the (ISL) as Mohun Bagan, several players from I-League-winning squad have entered into negotiations with other clubs and Beitia, who impressed with his stellar midfield displays, have several offers from I-League.

More teams

Beitia, who started every single I-League match for Bagan, was Vicuna's go-to player in midfield. The 29-year-old midfielder spent the majority of his career in Segunda B (Third tier in Spanish football) and at Bagan, he played a crucial role in helping his team dominate games.

Punjab, who were formerly and later acquired by the firm RoundGlass, finished third behind Bagan and in the I-League last season. Both East Bengal and Punjab were on 23 points before the Coronavirus pandemic halted football in . With the Kolkata giants entering the Indian (ISL) this season, Punjab will be one of the clubs looking to add to their firepower and stake a claim on the trophy.