Mohammed Kudus makes immediate impression on Ajax

The Dutch giants manager Eric ten Hag has shared his first impressions of the attacking midfielder

Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag reveals he is still undecided about where he will be deploying new signing Mohammed Kudus in the club's set-up, but is impressed with what he's seen from the new arrival.

The 20-year-old joined the Dutch side from Danish club Nordsjaelland last month following a fine season for the Wild Tigers.

After debuting as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 pre-season friendly triumph over Wolfsberger, he made his second appearance for the Eredivisie heavyweights on Saturday as the club handed Red Bull Salzburg a 4-1 defeat to wrap up a training camp in .

More teams

"I had already seen many matches of that boy on television and I am not surprised what he shows here," ten Hag told Ajax TV. "In a first match it is always a matter of searching, but he showed that he understands the game, that he has skills and he is physically strong.

''He just has to go through the process. He is a player who can play in many positions. I'm not sure about that [position we will mostly be deploying him] yet," the coach added. "In , he played in almost all positions in midfield and in attack.

''He has a number of characteristics, which makes him excellent on the flanks, for example as a left-wing defender."

Kudus scored 11 goals in 25 league appearances for Nordsjaelland last season. He started in 22 of the games and assisted one goal.

"It feels really good [to wear the Ajax jersey]. I couldn't wait to start playing with the team and it has happened. I [have] just joined my teammate and [will] used my individual skills to help them do well in the season," Kudus told Ajax TV after his debut.

Article continues below

"[My first days here with the team in Austria] have been good; nice people, nice teammates, new stuff, still learning and adapting. It's been great so far and I'm looking forward to the season to start. Everyone is helping [me settle] but naturally, I'm closer to the African guys, so [Andre] Onana and Lassina [Traore]. [They tell me to] just be myself and enjoy.

"It's a pre-season so I am hoping to get as much ready as possible for the season, push myself and get ready for the season. I can't wait [for the next season] - more magic [to come]."

The Ghana international will make his competitive bow for Ajax in an away clash with Sparta Rotterdam in the opening week of the Dutch league on September 13.