Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star reacts to injury comeback for Ajax

The attacker has spoken of his return to action for the first time in three months

midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight at returning to action after an injury-forced break.

After three months on the sidelines, the attacker made a comeback on Sunday as his side and played out a 2-2 draw in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

He joined the action in the 80th minute, replacing Quincy Promes who scored The Lancers' first goal of the day.

"Vital comeback in De Topper. It's a gift to be back to the arena. The Marathon continues," Kudus posted on social media on Monday.

He is expected to make a second straight appearance when Ajax play away to FC Twente on Thursday.

Kudus sealed a five-year transfer to the Dutch outfit from Danish fold Nordsjaelland in July.

Three days after making headlines with an assist and his first goal for Ajax in a 5-1 league victory over Heerenveen, the Ghanaian saw disappointment on his debut when The Lancers faced in a Champions League group opener.

Six minutes into the home fixture at Johan Cruijff Arena, the 20-year-old was forced to leave the pitch after suffering an injury following a challenge with Liverpool's Fabinho for the ball.

A test after the game revealed the attacker injured his meniscus, and his club announced an expected lay-off for "many months".

In December, he returned to training, boosting his club's Eredivisie ambitions.

In his absence, meanwhile, Ajax failed to progress past the Champions League group stage.

"If everything had gone well, we could have qualified for the knockout phase. That was just not our expectations. We've lost core players for seven years in two years," Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said of their unsuccessful Champions League campaign in December.

"The reality is that we don't have a Champions League side at the moment. We have to build on that again.

"Players like [David] Neres and Kudus, like [Ryan] Gravenberch, could have made a great move in their development had they been fit. Then it might have been possible [to qualify to the knockout stage]."

Kudus' return is also pleasant news for ahead of the resumption of the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers in March when the Black Stars take on and Sao Tome and Principe.