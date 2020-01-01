Mohamed and Sikombe: Lusaka Dynamos sign duo on two-year contracts

The new players are expected to be part of the squad that will face Forest Rangers in the third match of the ongoing Super League campaign

Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos have confirmed the signing of Musa Mohamed and Collins Sikombe.

Mohamed – a former and KF Tirana defender – has signed a two-year deal with Lusaka Dynamos after his contract with the league champions Nkana FC came to an end last season.

“Lusaka Dynamos Football Club wish to officially confirm the signing of defence maestro Musa Mohamed Mayieko from Nkana Football Club for an initial two-year contract with an option to extend by a year,” the Super League side said on Thursday.

“Mohamed joins us as a free agent having spent two years at Nkana where he was a key member of the 2020 MTN/FAZ Zambia Premier League winning squad.”

After helping Kalampa win their 13th title, the Harambee Star told Goal on Wednesday that he would strive to win the title again with his new club.

“My dream is to help the team win the league this season. As a player, that is my main target and I am sure with the new teammates we will achieve just that,” the Kenyan Premier league winner said then.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the Nkana family especially for the support I enjoyed while I was there. They believed in me and gave me the necessary support as a player. I am cherished by the move because I think it is another step that will help me career-wise.”

On his part, Sikombe has also signed an identical contract to Mohamed’s.

“Lusaka Dynamos wishes to confirm the transfer of Collins Sikombe from Napsa Stars,” the club added.

“The Chipolopolo attacking midfielder joins for an initial two years with an option for an extra year. Sikombe, who missed the draw against his former team Napsa Stars yesterday [Wednesday], will feature against Forest this weekend after his transfer and registration were completed.”

The two players have already joined their new teammates and were part of the afternoon training session that was conducted on Thursday. After completing his move, Emmanuel Chabula has also linked up with the side that is preparing for the upcoming third match of the 2020/21 season.