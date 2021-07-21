Mohamed Camara scores and gets sent off in Olympiakos' Champions League qualifiers win

The Guinea international had a positive impact for the Greek champions before he was given marching orders before half-time

Mohamed Camara scored the only goal as Olympiakos grabbed a 1-0 win over Azerbaijani club Neftci in the first-leg of their Uefa Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old broke the deadlock at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki in the 29th minute following a corner by Mathieu Valbuena.

A few minutes after his opener, Camara received a straight red card for a challenge on Namik Alaskarov in the 43rd minute.

Also in action for Olympiakos were Egypt's Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Senegal's Pape Cisse, Cameroon's Pierre Malong and Guinea's Aguibou Camara.

Neftci, on the other hand, had Nigeria's Yusuf Lawal, Sao Tome e Príncipe's Harramiz, Senegal's Mamadou Mbodj and Guinea's Mamadou Kane on parade.

The goal separated both teams for 90 minutes and it gave the Greek champions a first-leg advantage for the return fixture at the Bakcell Arena on July 28.

Wednesday’s effort was Camara’s second goal in the Champions League after he opened his goal account in a group stage fixture against Marseille last December.

The Guinea international scored the Legends’ only goal in their 2-1 loss to the French Ligue 1 club.

Camara has been at Olympiakos since 2018 when he left French Ligue 2 club Ajaccio, and he has made himself a key player in Pedro Martins' team with his contributions in the middle of the park.

He has won two consecutive Super League crowns with a Greek Cup with the Legends.

Elsewhere in Eindhoven, Mostafa Mohamed's Galatasaray were thrashed 5-1 by PSV in another Champions League qualifiers.

The Egypt international was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute alongside Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli while DR Congo's Christian Luyindama and Nigeria's Jesse Sekidika played the entire duration for the Turkish Super Lig club.