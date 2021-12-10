MLS Cup playoff final 2021: When it is, TV channel, streaming & game guide

New York City FC and the Portland Timbers defied expectations to reach the 2021 MLS Cup playoff final, which will be played on Saturday afternoon.

New York defeated the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back outings to reach the title game, knocking off the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union in dramatic fashion. Portland, meanwhile, bested the Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake to earn a chance at their second league trophy.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the championship game, both on TV and streaming, as well as when to tune in and where it will take place.

When is MLS Cup playoff final 2021?

MLS Cup playoff final is on Saturday, December 11 at noon local time.

On the East Coast in the United States (U.S.), it will take place at 3pm ET.

How to watch MLS Cup 2021 final live on TV & stream online

U.S. TV channel U.S. streaming ABC / UniMas / TUDN WatchESPN/ TUDN app

ABC, UniMas and TUDN will show the match live on TV in the U.S., while it can be streamed using WatchESPN or the TUDN app.

Which teams are in MLS Cup 2021 final?

New York City FC will play the Portland Timbers in this year's MLS Cup final.

The teams were confirmed when NYCFC beat the Union and Portland beat Real Salt Lake.

Last year, Columbus defeated Seattle 3-0 in the final.

Where is MLS Cup 2021 playoff final being played?

The 2021 MLS Cup final will be played in Portland at Providence Park.

The Timbers get to host the match because they are the MLS Cup finalist with the most regular-season points (55 compared to 51 for NYCFC).

Providence Park was last given a major renovation in 2019, and it seats more than 25,000 peeople.

Who are the leading scorers for New York and Portland?

NYCFC have been paced by Valentin Castellanos, who has banged in 19 goals to go along with eight assists. Maximiliano Moralez leads the team in the latter category with 11 assists.

Chilean forward Felipe Mora has led Portland with 11 goals this season, while Argentine Sebastian Blanco has supplied a team-high six assists but remains an injury concern for the final.