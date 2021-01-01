‘Mission accomplished’ – Former Arsenal star Song proud to win league title in Djibouti

Less than six months after moving to the Horn of Africa, the 33-year-old has helped Arta/Solar7 win their maiden league crown

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song said he is proud and happy to have helped Arta/Solar 7 win the 2020-21 Djibouti Premier League title.

The Arta-based club secured their maiden league title after a 4-2 win over third-placed Port which gave them an 11-point lead at the summit of the table with two games left to play.

Song only joined the Djiboutian club in November as a free agent after he was released by Swiss Super League club Sion in March 2020 alongside three other African stars because they refused to take a pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 33-year-old who doubles as the team captain, played an integral role in Arta/Solar 7’s triumph with his presence in the middle of the park.

Song’s league success in Djibouti is the first time he will be lifting a league title since he won La Liga crown with Barcelona in the 2012-13 season.

The former Cameroon star endured a seven-year trophyless campaign at Arsenal between 2005 and 2012 before switching to Camp Nou.

An elated Song could not hide his emotions after the historic feat and he appreciated the club’s president for his belief in him.

"It's mission accomplished, and I am delighted. Coming here wasn't easy,” he was quoted by Tribal Football.

"There are things you don't know about when you arrive in a new country, but thank God it has gone well.

"I am proud for the club president, who has given me the opportunity to come here. He has achieved something historic."

Last year, Arta/Solar 7 won the Djibouti Cup and they played in the Caf Confederation Cup but unfortunately, could not get past the qualifying round after a 10-1 aggregate defeat to Egyptian club Al Mokawloon.

They will be focused on ending their 2020-21 season on a high when they visit second-placed GR/SIAF and ninth-placed Barwaqo/CCO for their last two games on April 9 and 16 respectively.