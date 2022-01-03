Manchester United lost to Wolves at Old Trafford for the first time since 1980 on Monday, with the 1-0 defeat snapping an unbeaten streak of more than 40 years against the opponent.

Their five-game unbeaten streak under new manager Ralf Rangnick also came to a close with the result.

The Red Devils continue to struggle for control against teams lower in the table; just last week they drew 1-1 against Newcastle and were branded "a bunch of whingebags" by Gary Neville for their effort.

What happened against Wolves?

Wolves came out unafraid to push up the pitch, recording 15 shots in the first 45 minutes - the most on Opta record from a visiting team in a first half at Old Trafford.

They were finally rewarded for their positive play in the 82nd minute when Joao Moutinho struck a winner from outside the box. He's now the oldest visiting player to score a winning goal at Old Trafford in Premier League history.

Wolves finished with 19 shots compared to nine for Manchester United.

What has been said?

"Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure," Rangnick told Sky Sports. "We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.

“They’re playing with four or five central midfielders and we had problems to control that part of the pitch. We decided to change our formation and we had more control – they didn’t have as many chances – but we missed our chances and we have to admit they deserved to win.

“Wolves were the best team we’ve played. We have more problems today than in other games.

“We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs. We’ve been only working two and a half or three weeks after needing to close the training centre. We had the results. In times we played well but today we have to admit they’re better than us."

Attacking woes for Manchester United

In addition to the historic result granted to Wolves, the Red Devils slumped to their fourth scoreless match of the campaign, which is already more than they had all of last season.

The bigger picture

Manchester United's inability to play to Rangnick's high-pressing style may concern supporters, but the manager has stressed patience with implementing an approach that differs significantly to that of previous boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Perhaps more worrisome for now is the apparent lack of cohesion between players, which left-back Luke Shaw alluded to after the match.

"We have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity," Shaw said. "Us players, we have been here a long time, maybe tonight we struggled, I didnt think we were all there together. You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

"We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but out on the pitch we need to give 100 per cent. To win these types of games we all need to be 100 per cent committed. It is tough and disappointing."

