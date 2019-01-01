AFC Cup 2019: Minerva Punjab to play home matches in Guwahati

Minerva have got the necessary clearances from AFC and Government of Assam to use the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium for the remaining home matches...

Former champions are set to play their remaining continental home matches at the Indira Gandhi Atheltic Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Goal can confirm.

Minerva were also in talks with the Sports Authority of for the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and with the Government of West Bengal for the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, but exorbitant rents were a damper for the Chandigarh-based side.

"Minerva have been allowed to host the remaining AFC home matches in Guwahati. I am extremely grateful to Government of Assam and the Sports Authority of Assam for allowing us to use the facilities of the AFC-approved Indira Gandhi stadium. Since the stadium is already proved by AFC there will be no major obstacles to host the matches. Even if we do need to make some renovations and changes then also it will be on a minor scale," said Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj to Goal while confirming the development.

side had also agreed to allow Minerva to use the JRD Tata Sports Complex and Bajaj said thet he is 'thankful to the Tata Group for their generous gesture.'

Minerva Punjab have drawn their first three matches against , Abahani Dhaka and Manang Marshyangdi respectively. They will once again lock horns against Manang in their next fixture on May 15 in Nepal.