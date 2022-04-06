Mina Cup 2022: Groups, fixtures, and all you need to know
Competition in football does not belong just to the top end of the first team football pyramid. Youth too grow up with their own aspiration of competing and dreams of glory.
With the vision of providing youngsters an opportunity to compete for glamorous awards, the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with CBF Performance Education Management are organizing the Mina Cup in the UAE between 9 and 11 of April 2022.
The competition brings together 32 teams across four different age groups, vying to showcase their talents and battle for glory.
Goal.com takes you on a journey to learn all about Mina Cup.
What is Mina Cup?
Inspired by the success of competitions like the Dale Farm Milk Cup in Northern Ireland and the Gothia Cup in Sweden, Mina Cup was launched in the UAE, a host nation that offers a combination of Arab traditions, modern facilities and unique experiences.
The competition aims to develop young talents, promote playing in a competitive environment and provide a complete playing experience similar to what top professional footballers live week in week out.
Through Mina Cup, youngsters will get an opportunity to be exposed to the latest technologies in football analytics and gain an understanding of how best to develop as footballers.
What teams are playing in Mina Cup?
Mina Cup brings together teams across U12, U14, U16 and U18 age groups including 24 UAE-based private academies that have earned the right to compete at the Mina Cup through advancing from qualifiers held in November 2021.
Joining them at the finals are some elite clubs from across the planet including England’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mexico’s Pumas UNAM, Austria’s SK Sturm Graz as well as international academies such as FC Barcelona Academy, Manchester City Academy and La Liga Academy HPC.
What is the Mina Cup format?
The draw for the Mina Cup held on March 29 saw teams in each age group split into two groups.
Winners of Group A will face runners-up from Group B and winners of Group B play runners-up from Group A in the semi-finals to decide the two finalists and the two sides that will battle it out for third place.
Teams that finish third and fourth in the two groups will play each other in a similar knockout format to decide places between fifth and eight, with third place in Group A facing fourth in Group B and vice versa.
Mina Cup Groups
Here is how the groups for Mina Cup line up.
U-12 - Group A
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Dubai City
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
manchester city school
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
solich academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
Daryc Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-12 - Group B
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Barcelona Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
La Liga Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
Minerva Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
Go-Pro Sports Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-14 - Group A
ٌRank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Go-Pro Sports Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
Alliance
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
Sturm Graz
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
Bhayangkara
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-14 - Group B
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Fursan Hispania FC
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
Dubai City
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
Pumas UNAM
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
Wolverhampton
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-16 - Group A
Rnak
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Barcelona Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
La Liga Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
Reliance Foundation
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
Regional Sports
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-16 - Group B
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Go-Pro Sports Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
It's Just Football
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
Fursan Hispania FC
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
CF Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-18 - Group A
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Fursan Hispania FC
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
2
La Liga Academy
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
3
Reliance Foundation
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
4
D - Gardens United
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
0
U-18 - Group B
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Goals
Dif
Pts
1
Dubai City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Go-Pro Sports Academy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Madenat
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
DG PRO
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mina Cup matches schedule - group stage
U-12
Match
Date
Result
Dubai City - Man City School
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
solich academy - Daryc Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Barcelona Academy - La Liga Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
Minerva Academy - Go-Pro Sports Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Dubai City - solich academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Man City School - Daryc Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Barcelona Academy - Minerva Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
La Liga Academy - Go-Pro Sports Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Dubai City - Daryc Academy
Sun 10th April 2022,
Man City School - solich academy
Sun 10th April 2022,
Barcelona Academy - Go-Pro Sports Academy
Sun 10th April 2022,
La Liga Academy - Minerva Academy
Sun 10th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th
Match
Date
Result
3rd Group A - 4th Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
3rd Group B - 4th Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final
Match
Date
Result
1st Group A - 2nd Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
1st Group B - 2nd Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
U-14
Match
Date
Result
Go-Pro Sports Academy - Alliance
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Sturm Graz - Bhayangkara
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Fursan Hispania FC - Dubai City
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Pumas UNAM - Wolverhampton
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Go-Pro Sports Academy - Sturm Graz
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Alliance - Bhayangkara
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Fursan Hispania FC - Pumas UNAM
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Dubai City - Wolverhampton
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Go-Pro Sports Academy - Bhayangkara
Sun 10th April 2022,
Alliance - Sturm Graz
Sun 10th April 2022,
Pumas UNAM - Dubai City
Sun 10th April 2022,
Wolverhampton - Fursan Hispania FC
Sun 10th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th
Match
Date
Result
3rd Group A - 4th Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
`
3rd Group B - 4th Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final
Match
Date
Result
1st Group A - 2nd Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
1st Group B - 2nd Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
U-16
Match
Date
Result
Barcelona Academy - La Liga Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Reliance Foundation - Regional Sports
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Go-Pro Sports Academy - It's Just Football
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Fursan Hispania FC - CF Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Barcelona Academy - Reliance Foundation
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
La Liga Academy - Regional Sports
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Go-Pro Sports Academy - Fursan Hispania FC
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
It's Just Football - CF Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Barcelona Academy - Regional Sports
Sun 10th April 2022,
La Liga Academy - Reliance Foundation
Sun 10th April 2022,
Go-Pro Sports Academy - CF Academy
Sun 10th April 2022,
It's Just Football - Fursan Hispania FC
Sun 10th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th
Match
Date
Result
3rd Group A - 4th Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
3rd Group B - 4th Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final
MAtch
Date
Result
1st Group A - 2nd Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
1st Group B - 2nd Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
U-18
Match
Date
Result
Fursan Hispania FC - La Liga Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Reliance Foundation - D - Gardens United
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Dubai City - Go-Pro Sports Academy
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Madenat - DG PRO
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Fursan Hispania FC - Reliance Foundation
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
La Liga Academy - D - Gardens United
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Dubai City - Madenat
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Go-Pro Sports Academy - DG PRO
Sat 9th April 2022,
-
Fursan Hispania FC - D - Gardens United
Sun 10th April 2022,
La Liga Academy - Reliance Foundation
Sun 10th April 2022,
Dubai City - DG PRO
Sun 10th April 2022,
Go-Pro Sports Academy - Madenat
Sun 10th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - 5th:8th
Match
Date
Result
3rd Group A - 4th Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
3rd Group B - 4th Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,
Mina Cup matches schedule - Semi Final
MAtch
Date
Result
1st Group A - 2nd Group B
Mon 11th April 2022,
1st Group B - 2nd Group A
Mon 11th April 2022,