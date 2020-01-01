Mikel's Trabzonspor beat Erzurumspor to reach Turkish Cup semi-finals

The Black Sea Storm are through to the competition’s last four after defeating the First League outfit over two legs

Trabzonspor are through to the semi-final of the Turkish Cup after defeating Erzurumspor 4-1 on Thursday evening, albeit John Obi Mikel and Anthony Nwakaeme were missing from action.

Nwakaeme got a goal as the Black Sea Storm strolled to a 5-0 win in the quarter-final first leg played on February 4.

Huseyin Cimsir’s men completed the double over Erzurumspor after hitting them for four inside Kazım Karabekir Stadium, thanks to Guilherme's double and goals from Abdulkadir Parmak and Safa Kınalı.

Just like Badou Ndiaye, Nwakaeme was an unused substitute, while ex- star Mikel was not listed for the encounter alongside Caleb Ekuban.

Thanks to their 9-1 aggregate win, Trabzonspor will now lock horns with for a chance to reach the final.

Cimsir’s team are unbeaten in their last 12 outings across all competitions, and they would be hoping to continue that form when they take on Sivasspor in Sunday’s Super Lig clash.

They are second in the log with a game less than leaders Sivasspor who lead with just a point.