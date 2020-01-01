Mikel guides Stoke City back to winning ways against Rotherham United

The former Chelsea midfielder led the Potters' to secure maximum points after Tuesday's loss at Swansea City

John Obi Mikel captained to grab their fourth Championship win of the season with a 1-0 victory over United on Saturday.

Mikel who has featured in every minute of the Potters' league games in this campaign, played a crucial role in midfield as James McClean's 27th-minute strike separated both teams at bet365 Stadium.

The former captain had the best pass accuracy in the entire match (84 per cent) and also completed the third-highest tackles for Stoke City (2), after Tommy Smith (4) and Morgan Fox (3).

Saturday's result made it four wins out of nine league outings for Michael O'Neill's side so far in this campaign.

goalkeeper Blondy Noukeu was another African star at bet365 Stadium but he was an unused substitute for the Potters.

Stoke City moved to ninth in the Championship table with 15 points after nine matches.

After Wednesday's 2-0 loss at , they will hope to rediscover their fine form on the road when they travel to on November 4.