Mikel Arteta backs goal-shy Viktor Gyokeres to find scoring touch as Arsenal prepare for Carabao Cup trip to Fleetwood Town

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has thrown his weight behind Viktor Gyokeres as the Swedish international continues his search for a first goal of the season. Despite a slow start to life in the final third, the Gunners boss is confident that the striker’s hard work will soon translate into a clinical edge in front of goal.

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Arteta defends Gyokeres during goal drought

Gyokeres has experienced a frustrating start to the season in terms of goal output, yet Arteta remains steadfast in his support for the forward. After handed a start in the recent 2-0 victory over Everton, the Swede showed glimpses of his quality but failed to find the back of the net. However, the Arsenal manager has thrown his weight behind Gyokeres, insisting the striker is on the verge of a scoring breakthrough despite a frustrating afternoon against Everton.

"He was unlucky two or three moments. He’s in front of goal, he’s won the position to both centre-backs and the ball doesn’t get there,” the Spaniard said. "But he’s done a lot of good things, I think, today again and we need to keep insisting. I think he had a really good contribution in Munich as well when he came on. He helped us to change the game and that’s what we need from all of them."

Youth prospects ready to shine

Arteta also took time to praise the development of several young defenders who have stepped up when called upon recently. Cristhian Mosquera and Myles Lewis-Skelly were singled out for their contributions, while the manager noted that Dowman has looked incredibly composed when integrated into the first-team environment during recent training sessions and matches.

"When he (Mosquera) plays and when he has played he’s done really well. We have won some big games playing with him and we need him. And the same with Myles in another way and with the way he’s playing. Or Max, he came in and he seems to be very comfortable in this kind of position," Arteta stated.

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Respecting the lower league challenge

Despite the gulf in league standing, Arteta has warned his players that complacency could lead to a disastrous result. The manager was firm in his demand that his squad maintains the highest standards, regardless of the opponent's stature or the competition they are playing in on Tuesday night.

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"Show them the Arsenal shirt and what we represent and that’s it. We need to go there and win the game. That’s it. It’s very simple. Our reputation, our pride, everything is in play. So every time you play a football match, and especially against a team in a different division, respect the game, respect every opponent because they deserve to do that. Then try to win and try to play a bit better than them," the manager asserted.

Heavy rotation expected at Highbury

Arteta faces a delicate balancing act with his team selection, needing to rest key starters without jeopardizing their progression to the quarter-finals. After their cup obligations are settled, the Gunners head to Anfield for a high-stakes Premier League showdown against Liverpool. Several fringe players and rising stars are expected to be handed opportunities to impress in the knockout tie.

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"Let’s see where everybody is because individually as well we have put so much demand in so many players. And see how we can now plan the next week," he said.