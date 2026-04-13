Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal is in doubt, with reports claiming that the club’s hierarchy has already identified his ideal successor

Should Arsenal relinquish their Premier League title challenge and then fail to lift the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta’s position will be under serious threat, according to Mundo Deportivo and other outlets.

Although the Gunners have enjoyed a strong campaign, they have yet to clinch silverware. They lost the EFL Cup final 2–0 and were surprisingly eliminated from the FA Cup by Southampton.

As a result, Arsenal can now win only two trophies: the Premier League and the Champions League. The Gunners looked well placed, especially in the domestic campaign.

On Saturday, before the home fixture against Bournemouth, Arsenal held a nine-point cushion over Manchester City, who had played a game fewer.

A win would have stretched the cushion to 12 points, but a 1-2 home loss, coupled with City’s 3-0 victory at Chelsea the next day, has reopened the title race. On Sunday the rivals meet at the Etihad.

A home win would cut the gap to just three points, with City still holding a game in hand. Consequently, Arsenal’s board is watching developments with growing unease.

“After seven seasons at Arsenal, with a contract until June 2027 and ongoing talks about an extension, the situation could change drastically if he ultimately misses out on the Premier League and Champions League titles,” writes MD about Arteta.

“In that case, Arteta will not remain at Arsenal next season. The club’s management already has the ideal candidate to replace him: Cesc Fàbregas, who is having a fantastic season at Como 1907 and playing attractive football that keeps the club in the race for European football.”