Mikel Arteta provides Ezri Konsa injury update as Arsenal defender limps off during Slavia Prague victory

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Ezri Konsa was forced off with a knee injury during Arsenal's 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. The summer signing has been an ever-present figure for Mikel Arteta's side, raising defensive concerns ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixtures.

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Arsenal secure hard-fought European win

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory against Slavia in the Champions League on Wednesday night. However, the positive European result was somewhat overshadowed by an untimely knee injury to starting defender Konsa. First-half goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres initially put the visitors in a commanding position.

Despite their strong start, Arteta’s side struggled to maintain control and rhythm during the second half of the contest. Slavia capitalised on this drop in momentum and constantly pushed the visitors. They deservedly pulled a late goal back through Wiktor Nowak in the 90th minute to set up a tense finish.

Arteta delivers an injury update

The most significant concern for Arsenal emerged when Konsa was forced off the pitch in the second half with a knee problem. The defender was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera to see out the remainder of the European tie. Konsa has been an integral figure for Arsenal, featuring in all 14 of their games since his £55 million move from Aston Villa on August 21. Following the narrow victory, Arteta addressed the situation and highlighted the sheer volume of minutes the defender has accumulated.

"He is obviously playing a lot, he’s played so many games in the last few weeks," Arteta explained to reporters. "He had some issues and we decided to take him off."

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A delicate defensive reshuffle for Arteta

Konsa was selected to start alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence for Arsenal’s fourth Champions League game of the current campaign. The defensive partnership has been heavily relied upon by Arteta during the opening months of the season.

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Arsenal are already managing existing fitness issues within their defensive ranks, adding further weight to Konsa's withdrawal. William Saliba was finally named as a substitute for the first time this term after recovering from a long-term back injury.

The France international remained on the bench on Wednesday night. This cautious approach meant Arteta successfully avoided rushing his return to competitive action.

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Hull City test awaits in the Premier League

Arsenal medical staff will now assess the full severity of Konsa's knee issue ahead of a quick turnaround in fixtures. The summer signing is considered a significant doubt for their upcoming domestic clash.

Arteta's squad will quickly switch their focus back to the Premier League as they prepare to play at home to Hull City on Saturday. If Konsa is definitively ruled out of the weekend fixture, Arteta will be forced into an unwanted change at the back. Mosquera or a returning Saliba could be called upon to step into the starting lineup against Hull City to partner Gabriel.