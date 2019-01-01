Micho bullish after shock Zamalek defeat as Al-Ahly loom

The Egyptian giants were stunned in the Caf Champions League last Saturday and are now seeking redemption with the Red Devils lying in wait

SC coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is determined to beat in Friday’s Egyptian Super Cup and also reach the Caf group stages, despite the White Knights' struggles at the weekend.

The Cairene giants were shocked 2-1 away at Generation Foot in a First Round first leg match to leave themselves with extra work to do when they host the Senegalese champions in the return leg on September 29.

Having managed an away goal in Thies, a 1-0 home win for Zamalek in the second leg would be enough for them to secure a spot in the Champions League group phase.

“We will have the same advantages in the return match and we will win because of playing at home among our fans. It will be an open game and will deploy the best strategy to beat them,” Al Ahram quoted Sredojevic as having told ON Sport TV.

However, before worrying much about Generation Foot, Sredojevic is facing a major task when his men clash with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup.

Friday’s encounter could arguably be Sredojevic’s sternest challenge since joining Zamalek from last month, and the Serb is bullish of victory.

"Now we should concentrate on the Super Cup match and then will think about the second leg," he added. "We are determined to win the Super Cup title, as well as to proceed in the Champions League."

Zamalek go into the Al Ahly clash having beaten Pyramids 3-0 to lift the Cup earlier this month.

However, the bigger Al Ahly challenge provides Sredojevic with an opportunity to warm the heart of the hard-to-please Zamalek president Mortada Mansour.