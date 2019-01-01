Mexicans in Europe: Chicharito goal, Tecatito assist add spice to weekend

El Tri's all-time leading scorer found the back of the net but Tata Martino may be worried about what he saw out of other players

Heading into Sunday afternoon, it looked like a rough weekend for Mexicans in Europe.

However, standout performances from Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona added some lipstick to the pig.

After resting during the match Thursday, Chicharito started against and scored a nice goal in the 69th minute to put in front. It finished 2-0 with the club pushing into the fifth spot in ahead of a trip to .

Corona has played at right back often this season - as he did in Thursday's 1-1 draw with in Europa League play - but was back in attack for against Famalicao, and it was a switch that paid off.

With Porto winning the ball back and countering just before halftime, it was Corona who got into the box and pulled the ball back for Luis Diaz's opener in a 3-0 victory for the Dragons.

Elsewhere, however, things didn't go as well. It was another loss for , this time falling into the relegation zone after losing 1-0 to new Liga leaders Granada. Diego Lainez wasn't in the squad, while Andres Guardado played the full 90 minutes in the defeat.

With reports Rubi is on the outs with the Verdiblancos, Guardado and Lainez could be trying to impress a new manager sooner rather than later.

Nestor Araujo started for but left with a knee injury. Initial reaction indicates it shouldn't be too serious but may keep him out of the next few matches for the club. Celta lost 1-0 to and sits out of the relegation zone only because of goal difference.

Even in the , where things have been largely positive this season, it took a dip. After playing for in the during the week, Edson Alvarez dropped to the bench and made a 10-minute cameo as the Amsterdam side saw out a 4-0 victory over .

Article continues below

fell to another defeat, its second straight in the league, though Erick Gutierrez availed himself as well as any starter could've in the 4-0 loss.

Raul Jimenez and extended their unbeaten streak Sunday but came away with just a point from a contest against . Jimenez, who scored a penalty in Bratislava during Europa League play, started and played the entire match.

And after playing the first 65 minutes of 's Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg during the week, Hirving Lozano was available off the bench but didn't enter the 1-1 draw with .