Jimenez continues scoring streak & Lozano bags on Napoli debut in fine week for Mexicans in Europe

Both El Tri stars scored this weekend, continuing remarkable streaks as they prepare for friendly matches against the United States and Argentina

Two of the national team's brightest stars continued remarkable streaks this weekend in European action.

The timing was right, with El Tri's players now coming together in New Jersey for a camp ahead of Friday's friendly match against the United States.

First, it was Hirving Lozano coming on at halftime for and earning his debut with his new club. Fans of 'Chucky' may remember that he scored in his Pachuca debut and in his debut. He made sure was no different, adding the second goal of a furious rally for Napoli, which came back from three down only to lose 4-3 after a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal.

Even so, Lozano playing as a second striker and getting behind Matthijs de Ligt to knock in a low cross will give El Tri fans plenty of positive vibes about the 24-year-old's new club situation.

A day later, Raul Jimenez sold out for a header, getting a swift kick to the face in the process. But it ended up being worth it for Raul, who scored for against and extended his streak to a goal in the last four matches. On Thursday, he'd scored for Wolves against , as the English side moved onto the group stage with the victory.