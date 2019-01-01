Meunier open to PSG exit amid Man Utd & Arsenal rumours

As speculation links him with a possible move to the Premier League this summer, the Belgium international defender is keeping all of his options open

Thomas Meunier will consider becoming a free agent next year if rebuff the "dozen" clubs that have made contact since January.

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in taking the Belgium international to the Premier League for a cut-price fee in the more immediate future.

PSG will have an important decision to make if offers are submitted, with just 12 months left to run on right-back Meunier's contract.

The champions are already set to lose Adrien Rabiot for nothing and could run into a similar headache at the end of next season.

"It's something that could suit me," Meunier told Le Parisien when asked about the prospect of leaving next year.

"I don't think the club would make a lot of money from me, actually. I have a market value, but I'm a defender, I play one game out of three and I'm turning 28.

"It's not like Adrien, who is worth 50 million euros."

While midfielder Rabiot was frozen out after refusing to sign a new deal, Meunier is more receptive to staying at Parc des Princes.

The former player is willing to discuss an extension if PSG choose to end the impasse.

"I told the leaders that I was ready to stay, that I would like it a lot," he said.

"They didn't tell me, 'We absolutely want to sell you'. They know that at some point they will need me.

"If the club tells me, 'Listen, we want to sell you, we need money, there's financial fair play', and I will not play next year, then we will find a solution to satisfy both sides, of course."

As for rumours of a switch to , Meunier added: "There have been phone calls since January with interested clubs. There are a dozen clubs, all of which are in the top five of their leagues."

Meunier started 27 times for PSG during the 2018-19 season, scoring five goals.