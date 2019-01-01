Messi & De Ligt hold no fear for Rose as Tottenham target Champions League glory

The Spurs defender has helped to down Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City to reach the semi-finals and believes a European title can be claimed

Danny Rose believes are capable of claiming glory, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side fearing nobody in what has been a “testing” campaign.

Despite enduring a slow start to their continental quest for 2018-19, Spurs have hit their stride to reach the semi-final stage.

and Manchester City have been sent packing in the knockout rounds, with next up in the last four.

Matthijs de Ligt and Co have already dumped out and , while the and sides of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Co are set to lock horns on the opposite side of the draw.

There are some sizeable hurdles for Tottenham to clear if they are to claim a first European Cup but Rose sees no reason why they cannot by overcome, telling the Evening Standard: “We’re in the semis and we’ve had a hard run.

“We started the tournament very badly. We had to get something from Barcelona [in the final group game] and we did [with a 1-1 draw to qualify].

“We beat the potential German champions Dortmund [in the last 16] and potentially the English champions in City, so we’ve taken the hardest route to the semi-finals and we’re full of confidence.

“Can we win it? Why not? We’re in the semis and we’ll see how it goes. We are in a great position.

“We’ve taken a very hard route to get there and the manager expects us to beat anyone we play against, whether that’s in or in the Champions League.

“It will be no different in the semi-final. We’re looking forward to it and we are not scared of anybody.”

Rose added on the ambition in a season which has seen Spurs make no additions, suffer untimely injuries, Premier League defeats in a top-four bid and a delayed move to their new stadium: “It says a lot about the team [to reach the semi-finals].

“It’s been a frustrating season in some ways.

“We didn’t sign anybody - I don’t know if that was the plan. The stadium has not been straightforward. We were once involved in a title race and now we’re involved for a place in the top four.

“So, it’s been testing. A lot of people go on about our mentality but we’ve had a lot of hurdles to jump over and we’re doing very well.

“We should all be proud - players, management and all the staff behind the scenes - because we’re in a great position now. We just want to finish strongly.”

Welcoming back the likes of Harry Kane from injury would aid Spurs’ cause, but he may sit out the entire end of season run-in.

“It doesn’t mean more because Harry is not here and doesn’t mean less because Harry is not here,” said Rose.

“We wish he was fit but he’s not. We’ve done it for him, for Harry Winks, for Serge [Aurier], for Eric Dier.

“We just hope Harry is back as soon as possible.”