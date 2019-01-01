‘Messi can come to Inter if he wants to play with Lautaro’ - Martinez agent confirms Nerazzurri commitment

After saying his client was linked with Barcelona, Beto Yaque has insisted the Argentina forward is not leaving San Siro this summer

Lautaro Martinez’s agent has said his client will not leave this summer, saying that if Lionel Messi wants to play with his international team-mate, he can join the club.

Martinez made the move to Inter last summer from Racing Club and enjoyed a solid debut season in Serie A, scoring six times in 27 appearances in the league, making 13 starts.

His profile was raised further during this summer’s Copa America, as he scored two goals in four games to help to a third-place finish at the tournament.

Links to have appeared with Martinez’s agent, Beto Yaque, confirming the interest from the La Liga champions in recent days.

However, Yaque insists Martinez is completely committed to Inter and is excited to begin work with the club’s new head coach, former and boss Antonio Conte.

“Lautaro Martinez will not leave Inter and he can’t wait to start work with Conte,” Yaque told FCInterNews.

“Obviously, being praised by the best player in the world is wonderful and very satisfying. Lautaro was extremely happy to hear Leo Messi’s compliments and it just made him want to work even harder to achieve his targets.

“However, Lautaro is thinking only of Inter. He is happy with the Nerazzurri and is dreaming big. Conte already called him to explain the working method and is definitely counting on him.”

After confirming interest in Barca, Yaque again spoke of the rumours linking his client with the Liga champions, noting they have not been contacted officially.

However, he reiterated the only way Messi and Martinez will team up on a club level next season is if the Barca talisman decides to make the move to San Siro.

“It’s true, there was some Blaugrana interest for Martinez, although nobody from the club contacted us officially. They are rumours that we know are to a degree true, but I repeat, Lautaro is staying at Inter.

“Let’s just put it this way: if Messi wants to play with Martinez, then he can come to Inter."