'Messi and Suarez are great friends' - Leo's future is tied to Uruguayan's, suggests agent

The two forward stars have struck up a close bond in the last six years at Camp Nou, regularly holidaying together with their families

The agent of Luis Suarez believes that both the striker and Lionel Messi will take each other's opinions into account when deciding life after .

Messi and Suarez have struck up a strong friendship since the latter's arrival at Camp Nou in 2014, initially forming two-thirds of the club's famed MSN attacking line-up with Neymar prior to the Brazilian's departure to .

As well as enjoying huge success on the pitch the pair and their families often holiday together, while new Barca coach Ronald Koeman's decision to cut the Uruguayan from his plans allegedly weighed in Messi's subsequent request to leave the Catalan club after 20 years.

Both stars could now leave this summer, and according to Suarez's representative Alejandro Balbi the pair will be in close contact throughout any transfer process.

"Messi's future will have an influence on Suarez's because they are best friends, they get along on and off the pitch," the agent explained to TyC Sports on Wednesday.

"There is a lot of brotherly love between Messi and Suarez, they are inseparable, always together."

Suarez hit 198 goals in all competitions during his six seasons at Barcelona, helping the Catalans to a treble in his debut campaign and three further Liga triumphs.

PSG are among the clubs to have already been linked with a possible move for the Uruguayan, while former club admitted contact with Suarez, although the Dutch side admitted the chances of bringing him back to the Eredivisie were slim.

And while at 33 the striker may be approaching the twilight of his career, Balbi assures that he has attracted no little interest from potential suitors - while suggesting that his Barca exit is not solely down to footballing matters.

"The offers are raining down from all sides because he is a great goal-scorer in world football," he added.

"There is a backdrop [to Barca's decision] which is not wholly about sport. His family lives in Barcelona and this is not the typical case of most players who can up and leave. He will have to work it out with the family."