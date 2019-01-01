Meite’s stunner against Fulham wins Reading's Goal of the Month award

The 23-year-old’s effort against the Cottagers has been adjudged as the best goal in the month under review by the Royals

Yakou Meite’s Championship strike against has been named Reading's Goal of the Month for October.

The international fired home a long-range shot to score a consolatory goal in their 4-1 defeat against the Cottagers on October 1.

The effort is the fourth goal from the Ivory Coast international in 12 appearances and second in the English second-tier this season.

🏆 OCTOBER GOAL OF THE MONTH | 4️⃣ great goals, but only one winner... ⚽



🎆 @Yaks75 with a firework of a strike is your goal of the month



💥 Treat yourself this #BonfireNight and take another look at this cracking goal pic.twitter.com/WevH6TBFdT — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 5, 2019

Meite has, however, failed to score in his last three games against , and .

Reading take on Luton Town in their next league game on November 9.