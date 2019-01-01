Mehdi Bourabia sent off after scoring first Serie A goal in Sassuolo defeat

The Morocco international had mixed feelings as his team suffered a defeat at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Mehdi Bourabia was sent for early shower after breaking his Italian duck in 's 3-2 loss to on Sunday.

The 27-year-old midfielder was initially shown a yellow card by referee Piero Giacomelli in the 12th minute.

Moments after the caution, Bourabia scored his first goal on his 31st league outing for Sassuolo, since he arrived from Konyaspor last summer.

His celebration turned sore after the referee gave him marching orders for pulling off his shirt after scoring.

A second half double from Andrea Belotti and a goal from Simone Zaza overturned the deficit for Torino and boost their Uefa chances.

Pol Lirola's 71st-minute effort was not enough to lift 10-man Sassuolo, who remain unmoved in the 11th spot in the Serie A table with 42 points after 36 matches.

's Nicolas N'Koulou was on parade for the entire 90 minutes while 's Alfred Duncan and 's Khouma Babacar were in action for the Black and Greens.

As punishment for the two yellow cards, Bourabia is expected to miss Sassuolo's next league outing against on May 18.

On the international scene, the 27-year-old made his debut for in 2018 against Comoros and he will hope to make Herve Renard’s team for the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in Group D alongside Cote d’Ivoire, and Namibia.