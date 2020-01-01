Mehdi Abeid scores in Nantes’ defeat of Saint-Etienne

The Algeria international was among the goal scorers as the Canaries secured an away win over the Greens

Mehdi Abeid was on target as got an important 2-0 victory over in Sunday’s fixture.

The midfielder was handed a starter’s shirt having found the net in the Canaries’ defeat of Aviron Bayonnais in a Coupe de tie on January 4.

He did not disappoint as he put the Greens ahead thanks to his 23rd minute effort at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The 27-year-old lashed home a left-footed attempt after a controlling well to beat goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier for his second Nantes goal.

Three minutes into the second half, Ludovic Blas made it two for the visitors thanks to Moses Simon’s assist.

Kader Bamba and Simon played a good one-two on the edge of the area before the Nigerian cut the ball back for Blas to net his fifth goal in eight games.

international Wahbi Khazri came close to reducing the deficit when he cut inside and let fly, but his shot fizzed the wrong side of the near post.

Abeid and Simon saw every minute of action as well as Mali's Charles Traore, while Molla Wague was replaced by Thomas Basila in the 46th minute.

For the hosts, 's Harold Moukoudi, 's Ryad Boudebouz were on parade with manager Claude Puel not listing Denis Bouanga for action.

Thanks to this result, Nantes move to fourth with 32 points from 20 games, while Saint-Etienne are 15th with 25 points.