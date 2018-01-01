Medhi Benatia to miss Juventus vs. Young Boys clash

The 31-year-old defender has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League game in Bern

Medhi Benatia will sit out Juventus' clash against Young Boys on Wednesday as he continues recovery from a knee injury, the Italian club confirmed.

The centre-back who has not played a game for the Bianconeri since November [vs. AC Milan] suffered an inflammation in his right knee during a training session on Monday.

As a result, the Morocco international did not travel with the rest of the squad to Switzerland and also missed the chance to make his second appearance in the Champions League this season.

Benatia has managed just 90 minutes of action in the tournament this term, his only appearance against the same opposition.

"Juve already began training for the fixture [vs. Young Boys], and this morning they worked on the tactical and technical aspects of the match," read the club statement.

"During the session, Medhi Benatia stopped because of an inflammation in his right knee."

Having qualified to the knockout round, Massimiliano Allegri's men, currently top of Group H, with two points above Manchester United need to avoid defeat at the Stade de Suisse to maintain their spot as group leaders.

Benatia has played six games in all competitions this season - a situation that has made him worried about his future at the Allianz Stadium with Barcelona and Marseille reportedly interested in his signing.

He was an unused substitute as Juventus extended their dominance at the summit of the Serie A log with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan on Friday.