McClaren sacked as QPR manager
Steve McClaren has been sacked by QPR after a run of just one win in 15 Championship games.
The former England boss replaced Ian Holloway in May 2018 but has been dismissed with the club in 17th, eight points above the relegation zone.
QPR's last win came on February 26 against Leeds United and Saturday's home defeat to second-bottom Bolton Wanderers proved to be the final straw for the board, who have placed McClaren's assistant John Eustace in charge while they recruit a permanent replacement.
"Making a decision such as this is never easy, particularly when you are talking about someone as professional and dedicated as Steve," chief executive Lee Hoos said in a statement.
"It is well documented that we are in a period of transition as we work hard to make the club financially stable. As we look to the future and taking recent results into account, we feel now is the right time to re-evaluate where we are."
Steve McClaren has left #QPR with immediate effect.— QPR FC (@QPR) April 1, 2019
https://t.co/TSKM4Dwz7l pic.twitter.com/9E6r2SK90k
Tim Sherwood has emerged as a leading candidate, with the likes of Mark Warburton, Gareth Ainsworth, Gary Rowett and Darren Moore also rumoured to be in the running.
QPR face a tough next fixture as they travel to face Championship league leaders Norwich City, who beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Loftus Road.
They have second-worst defence outside the bottom three, with only Blackburn - who have conceded 62 - letting in more goals than their 61 in 39 games so far this campaign.
A tough run of fixtures awaits them towards the end of the season, as Millwall are the only opponents below them in the league that they have yet to face, with four of their next seven against teams in the top half.