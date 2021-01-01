Mbokani at the double as Royal Antwerp hold Anderlecht

The 35-year-old got a second-half double as the Great Old surrendered their lead to share the spoils with Vincent Kompany’s team

Royal Antwerp played a 2-2 draw with Anderlecht in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A encounter with Dieumerci Mbokani bagging a brace.

The veteran Congolese forward found the net on two occasions, but it could not fetch the Great Old all three points against Vincent Kompany’s team.

Franky Vercauteren’s men travelled to the Lotto Park with the ambition of returning to winning ways after losing 3-2 at home to Genk their last time out.

In the keenly contested fixture, the first half ended 0-0 as both teams were unable to convert the few chances that came their way.

Also, the trio of Abdoulaye Seck, Josh Cullen and Matt Miazga were cautioned by referee Erik Lambrechts for different reasons.

Four minutes into the second half, the visitors drew first blood through a brilliant individual effort by Mbokani.

After winning the ball from the midfield, the 35-year-old sped through the hosts’ backline, beat Elias Cobbaut and Matt Miazga before lobbing the ball over onrushing Bart Verbruggen.

The lead lasted for just eight minutes as Yari Verschaeren levelled matters for Anderlecht thanks to Jacob Larsen’s assist.

In the 78th minute, Mbokani put the ball beyond goalkeeper Verbruggen but his effort did not stand as VAR replays showed that he was in an offside position.

Six minutes later, the Congo international restored the lead from the penalty spot after Maxime Le Marchand was tripped inside the box by Adrien Trebel.

Chelsea loanee Miazga ensured that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note with his 90th-minute strike after heading Adrien Trebel's cross past goalkeeper Jean Butez.

Former Dynamo Kyiv and Norwich City star Mbokani - who now boast 12 goals in 28 league games this season - was in action from start to finish alongside Senegal's Seck and Cameroon's Martin Hongla.

Whereas, Luete Dongo (Congo), Nill De Pauw (Congo), Didier Ze (Cameroon), Bruny Nsimba (Angola) and Opoku Ampomah (Ghana) were not dressed for action.

On the other hand, Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru was introduced in the 68th minute for Larsen, while Nigeria's Paul Mukairu came in for Bogdan Mykhaylychenko in the 89th minute.

Mbokani would be aiming to continue his fine goalscoring form when Royal Antwerp host Club Brugge on May 13.