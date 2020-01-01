Mbeumo scores as Brentford brighten Premier League ticket chase vs Reading

The midfielder of Cameroonian descent found the net as the Bees got an away victory against the Royals in Tuesday’s encounter

’s Premier League ambition recorded a big boost following Tuesday’s 3-0 away victory at Reading, with -prospect Bryan Mbeumo found the net.

The Bees went into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in the Championship, while the Royals were hoping to return to winning ways after a 2-1 defeat at on Saturday.

Profiting from an assist from Ethan Pinnock, Mbeumo gave the visitors a 23rd minute lead at the Madejski Stadium.

That was his 15th goal in the English second league this term having featured in 36 games in his debut season in .

The 20-year-old headed from close range after Pinnock had nodded to his path a corner kick from Emiliano Marcondes.

Reading pushed for an equaliser in the second half as they looked dangerous with Pontus Jansson blocking a shot from Michael Olise which could have tested goalkeeper David Raya.

Yakou Meite also missed a glaring chance at the far post after controlling a cross from Frenchman Olise.

Joshua Dasilva put the game beyond the Royals with a 64th-minute goal after lifting the ball over goalkeeper Rafael, before Mbeumo’s replacement Joel sealed the triumph in the 90th minute with Christian Noergaard credited for the assist.

Before Mbeumo’s substitution, he lasted for 61 minutes, while ’s Kamohelo Mokotjo was introduced for Marcondes with eight minutes left to play.

international Said Benrahma was on parade from start to finish, while Guinea's Julian Jeanvier and 's Tarique Fosu were unused substitutes by manager Thomas Frank.

For Reading, Cote d’Ivoire’s Meite, on-loan midfielder Ovie Ejaria, Anglo-Ugandan Jordan Obita as well as Zimbabwe prospect Andy Rinomhota were on parade from start to finish.

Kenyan forward Ayub Masika, Guinea-Bissau's Pele and Gabriel Osho who is of Nigerian descent were unused substitutes. That was not the case for Sone Aluko, Andy Yiadom and Mo Barrow who were not listed for action.

With this result, Brentford stay in third having garnered 69 points from 40 games - six points below leaders - who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by relegation-threatened Luton Town on Tuesday.

They welcome Leon Balogun’s to Griffin Park on Saturday with Reading visiting Luton.